Dear Editor: I’m currently a freshman at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. I’m writing about the importance of diagnosing ADHD.
ADHD has become more common as mental health education rises and school education becomes more rigorous. Symptoms of ADHD include: trouble focusing on long tasks, impulsivity, hyperactivity and more. Children are more likely to become diagnosed with ADHD due to how their symptoms are more noticeable in school or social settings.
Although there are many cases where ADHD has been missed in children, these problems can arise in teens or young adults. If ADHD cases go undiagnosed teens may struggle with their mental health, relationships and school or job performance.
A close friend of mine struggled with depression and anxiety for years. She was being treated for depression, on and off medications, in and out of doctors offices. Nothing was working.
A year ago she discovered that her symptoms were related to ADHD, and she brought that up with her doctor. Once her doctor recognized this, she immediately began her treatment. Her diagnosis of ADHD had saved her life. Everything started to fall back into place, and she could recognize herself again.
Although this was only one case, many others have experienced the same. Her experience shows the importance of a diagnosis, and how a single diagnosis can save a life.
Addie Lamine
Appleton