Dear Editor: As a candidate for Dane County Board, I looked forward to hearing from the Cap Times editorial team. But then I never heard from them.
So when I saw the Cap Times endorse my opponent, I was taken aback.
The Cap Times is a “proudly radical newspaper” with an outstanding history — endorsing an incumbent without even contacting their challenger does not live up to that legacy.
The endorsement itself also betrays a lack of due diligence. It says that we both “have great ideas,” but never cites any.
Instead, the editorial parrots the endorsement of one of my opponent’s political backers, citing commitment to clean water and their support for preserving the San Damiano lakefront property in Monona.
The thing is, the county would have supported the purchase of that property regardless of who represents the district.
As county executive, Joe Parisi has rightfully spent many millions of dollars acquiring hundreds of acres of public green space — it’s one of the hallmarks of his tenure, and this purchase is no different.
And when it comes to clean water, the County Board doesn’t lack commitment — it lacks fresh ideas.
One idea I’m particularly excited about is establishing a "sustainably sourced" in Dane County food label to generate funds and create an economic incentive for farmers to protect our lakes.
I’ll end on a positive note: I agree that the editorial team “could support either one” of us. But next time, they should do their homework. We all deserve that.
Clint Keaveny
Monona