Dear Editor: I recently learned that some doctors are dropping patients they consider inactive. They’re doing this without notifying patients they have such a policy. They also don’t notify the patient they’ve been dropped. The patient finds out when they’re sick and they discover they can’t make an appointment until they “re-establish care.”
Some people don’t go to the doctor until they are very sick. They can’t afford the deductibles and copays.
This happened recently to a friend who lives in Oregon, Wisconsin. I understand doctors may have reasons for “cleaning their files,” but this can have a devastating effect on someone who’s sick.
What’s going on? Are we back to promoting emergency rooms as primary providers for some people in need of health care?
Enrollment for 2024 health insurance is approaching for many people. Shouldn’t people who have been dropped find out before open enrollment has come and gone?
Jill Hynum
Madison