Dear Editor: I've noticed how frequently cartoon/caricature or some combination thereof is used by our country's media to express satire, sarcasm, social commentary, political editorial, humor or any number of things. You know, a picture is worth a thousand words.
The cartoon is most effective since we humans by nature are a visual species. We are drawn to a picture and naturally imprint it on our minds. It's easy to skip over the print articles but hard not to see a cartoon and then later "unsee" it.
I've also noticed that of all the cartoons the ones related to gun violence have a unique, profound affect on me. Upon seeing one I can become immediately unnerved, snapped back to reality and have apprehension about guns. This is followed closely by disappointment over where we as a society are regarding gun violence — overwhelmed by the obstacles to solve the problem. Am I alone? I sure hope not.
The absurdity and randomness of violence and death via the gun makes me think of the book, "The World According To Garp," specifically the "undertoad," a powerful feeling of dread of the inevitable that pulls one down like an undertow in the ocean. You feel like you're drowning, in over your head and can't escape. These thoughts weigh on the subconscious mind and you lose sleep. I find it hard to believe that any time, anywhere mass shootings don't affect everyone, life just goes on. You can only have your head buried in the sand so long before you too cannot breathe.
Even though cartoon media adds to gun violence's pervasive effect, it could help immensely in attracting people's attention to make solving gun violence a high priority. Works for me and I can learn to live with any "undertoad" it sets off. How about you?
Bill Walters
Fitchburg