Dear Editor: Last week's letter "Downtown becoming a canyon of ugliness" by Kathleen Otterson referred to tall, ugly buildings in downtown Madison.
Perhaps the east side needs a similar canyon, one that will sit on the east edge of the last farm land on Milwaukee Street. If our city leaders are seeking 1,400 more dense living units and much more money, they should seek our community's input, but they need to be creative and brave. They should be ready to shift current proposed plat maps for the former Voit farm.
They could stack the proposed eight "smaller" buildings, three to four floors, on top of the proposed eight "large" buildings, five to six floors, and create a new, very tall three-block stretch on Walter Street North.
Add coffee shops, food, music, dancing, theatre, sound rooms, retail, more retail — just like New York City!
Our wise leaders might consider forming a NYE council (Neighboring Youth Enthusiasts) to assist planning. They understand ADA approved walkways with gradual ramps and fire doors. They get it.
Youth from Hawthorne, Whitehorse and Schenk schools, Mentoring Positives, Operation Fresh Start and Goodman Community Center call this neighborhood home. Some already need homes. Like many adults, they would love greenhouse decks, solar panels on south walls, and a community kitchen serving more than mac and cheese.
Why would we want a New York City style three-block stretch of "canyon ugliness?"
It is quite simple. Our community would benefit by acquiring at least four acres of untouched former Ho-Chunk tribal land for gardens, a community kitchen and an agriculture education center. With a tool library, a Time Bank and serious community involvement, this is where many would choose to live, live small, thrive and age-in-place. Epic!
Apparently we cannot avoid the mass of ugly buildings. We can only hope our wise city leaders seriously, strongly insist on shifting the plat maps.
We hold on to hope.
Ruth Ellickson
Madison