Dear Editor: I'm dismayed, but not surprised, to read about another multistory apartment building proposed for the Johnson-University corridor.
That area of the city is quickly developing into a canyon of ugliness. And to displace one small corner of charm ... ugh. Madison begins to look like Evanston, Illinios, and that is no compliment.
Does anyone else remember Goeden's Fish Market, which occupied that space for years before Vintage? A small family-run place, it was probably the only place downtown where one could buy fresh lox and other fish.
Vintage has been a very worthy successor and I'm sorry that they will apparently be pushed out.
Kathleen Otterson
Madison