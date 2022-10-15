Dear Editor: I refuse to believe that anyone in this state believes the Democrats stole the election for Joe Biden. There is no evidence of that anywhere. None. And every state in the union (most run by Republicans) certified that their elections were accurate.
Please do not be a part of the MAGA ruse to doubt and install mistrust in our systems of democracy. Do not vote for anyone that says the 2020 election was invalid or supported the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. This is too important for these bush-league political games.
Ron Johnson? C’mon.
Jim Sweeney
Schererville, Indiana