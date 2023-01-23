Dear Editor: It is absurd that the U.S. House Republican majority chose cutting the IRS as its number-one priority.
Slashing funds for the IRS does not reduce the budget deficit. It actually increases the deficit. For every dollar spent on the IRS, at least $5 are generated.
Cutting the IRS serves only the tax cheats, the wealthy and corporations that don’t want their tax returns audited.
Over the last two decades, Republicans have underfunded the IRS, leaving it with less staff and outdated systems, even as the population has grown and as corporations and wealthy tax returns have grown more complicated.
Former IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said that the number of full-time employees is now close to 1974 levels. Cutting it would mean even longer wait times for average taxpayers that contact the IRS. And it would let those who cheat and game the system off the hook.
That’s not what we need.
Elizabeth Kruck
Genoa