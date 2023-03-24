Dear Editor: The April 4 election in Wisconsin is critical to democracy. Don’t sit this one out.
Each community has important local school boards or city officials on the ballot. However the vitally important statewide election is for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Judicial races are supposed to be nonpartisan, but that is a thing of the past. The right wing has been packing the courts with extreme justices for years and April 4 would be no exception.
If you care about women’s reproductive rights, vote for Janet Protasiewicz. If you want fair maps and clean drinking water, vote for Protasiewicz. If you want someone who is not beholden to the Republican Party, a judge with integrity and respect for the constitution, vote for Protasiewicz. If you want to be free to love who you love, vote for Protasiewicz. If you want fair elections, vote for Protasiewicz.
Join me and vote for Janet Protasiewicz!
Leslie LaMuro
Fort Atkinson