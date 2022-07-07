Dear Editor: Sometimes I am called a NIMBY (Not In My Backyard) because I oppose the industrial wind turbines projected for the southwest Wisconsin, rural Driftless Area where I live.
If you think it's OK to cover the Driftless Area with these 650-foot tall monsters, build them. Build them everywhere, and build them in Lake Mendota and Lake Monona. Needing 80 acres per wind turbine of that size, Lake Mendota could hold up to 122 turbines and Lake Monona could support up to 40 turbines. That would provide a lot of energy to Madison citizens.
So, who would be the NIMBYS in that scenario? Those who are not getting the industrial turbines pushed down their throats are the real NIMBYS.
Why is the beautiful Driftless Area less important than the beautiful Madison lakes? My point is, keep industry in the industrial areas, cities, and keep rural areas rural. Have you heard of zoning?
These so-called green energy wind turbine projects are unjust, unfair and undemocratic. If you agree with me, please take action. Speak out to friends and neighbors and contact your legislators and Gov. Tony Evers. Ask them to rethink the industrial wind and solar takeover of our state, and put a moratorium on the currently proposed industrial wind and solar projects until our Legislature can reassess their "clean energy policy."
Jean Luecke
Dodgeville