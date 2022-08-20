Dear Editor: If you have heard anything about the "independent state legislature" theory, you should be deeply concerned no matter which party you lean towards.
This is a fringe, dangerous and corrupt right-wing ideology that would allow politicians to gerrymander local, state and national congressional districts, guaranteeing their legislative control, suppressing the vote without any accountability, and refusing to certify presidential election results that don't favor their party's candidate.
What's even more of a red flag is that the U.S. Supreme Court has opted to hear a case to consider whether or not this would be constitutional in their eyes. It's become even more imperative that if you are a voter who feels as if elections should be decided by everyday voters like yourself as opposed to the politicians occupying state legislatures, you need to turn out and vote for politicians who will not condone such erraticism in democracy.
Tony Evers who is running for re-election on the Democratic ticket for Governor would not condone this theory nor would the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, Mandela Barnes.
Democracy is on the line in the mid-terms and will likely continue to be through the 2024 presidential election. Don't let the far right wing take your rights away.
Eric Hopp
Skokie, Illinois