Dear Editor: This spring Wisconsin voters elected Justice Janet Protasiewicz. It wasn’t a close race; she won overwhelmingly in my home of Vernon County, and in Wisconsin at large she won by more than 200,000 votes. Wisconsinites can take pride in the high voter turnout and in exercising our constitutional rights as Americans.
Now the state Legislature is attempting to impeach her before she has had a single opportunity to do the job we elected her to do. They want to strip us of our voice and our right to determine our governance.
Please join me in my outrage by letting our state elected officials know that we see what they are doing. You can find your legislator here.
It is true patriotism to abide by the will of the people. In April the people of Wisconsin elected Justice Janet. In August she was sworn into office. Now we deserve to see her do her job.
Jessica Voss
Viroqua