Dear Editor: The hypocrisy of the Republican Party is so widespread as to be immeasurable.
For literally decades the GOP has worked to remove the Office of Secretary of State as a Wisconsin constitutional elected office. When those efforts continually failed, the GOP neutered the agency of significant responsibilities by moving several units to a newly created cabinet office under Gov. Tommy Thompson in 1996. But now that the GOP has connived a way to abuse the Office of Secretary of State, they’re all in favor of maintaining it.
Their clear desire is to dispense with a bipartisan Elections Commission to remake the office into a political state elections office where they can control the outcome of elections to their liking. The absurdity would be laughable if it weren’t so frightening and dangerous, especially since they tried submitting “alternate” electors to represent Wisconsin’s vote coming out of the 2020 presidential election.
Secretary of State Doug La Follette has faithfully served the people of our state in a most honorable way. Let’s please keep him in office to oversee his constitutional duties. Elections oversight is not, and should not be, one of those responsibilities.
Molly O'Connell
Madison