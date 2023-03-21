Dear Editor: Mayor Rhodes-Conway has had many achievements during her four year tenure, despite being forced to devote significant time and resources to combatting the pandemic.
Perhaps the crowning achievement is breaking ground on a bus rapid transit (BRT) system that will finally bring Madison into the 21st century. The BRT leverages over $100 million in federal funds in order to provide faster, more frequent and more efficient bus service without costing any more to operate than the existing service it improves. This efficiency is crucial in a state where the gerrymandered Legislature continues to redistribute funds away from Madison, and then imposes draconian levy limits for city operations.
On the other hand her opponent, Gloria Reyes, threatens to derail this project, despite the fact that a large portion of its planning took place while she was deputy mayor. Reyes falsely claims that the BRT would contribute to the structural operating deficit, when in fact it is cost-neutral. She also asserts without evidence that the BRT is inequitable, when in fact the study performed by a respected transit consultant found that both the BRT and the system redesign drastically improve service for most people, and disproportionately improve service for marginalized communities.
Reyes' willingness to forgo so much federal money for her own political reasons is reminiscent of when Scott Walker was elected in 2010 and promptly cancelled the proposed high-speed train to Milwaukee, Chicago, and Saint Paul.
Voters would be wise not to make such a mistake again. Vote Satya Rhodes-Conway for mayor.
Jacob Moskowitz
Madison