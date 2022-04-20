Dear Editor: As a parent of a student at Middleton High School, and having graduated from there myself, I have no issues with the "drag queen" dance performance which took place as part of a fine arts program last week.
I would ask that the school district refrain from censoring future performance from teachers, students, parents, etc., based on this lip-syncing performance by a man in women's clothing. A live sex show or live torture scene or something of that nature I would agree would not be appropriate, but some of the arguments against this performance are just plain silly and homophobic. Reminds me exactly of how people reacted to my favorite band back when I was a kid, and they claimed that my mind and soul were being corroded by them. And yes, it was KISS. (My mind and soul are none the worse for wear, thank you very much!)
Anyway, I hope the district will resist the requests to stop and/or censor "eclectic" art/performances that may not suit some parent's tastes. Art is meant to elicit emotional and other thought processes, so to that end, I believe the "Queen" succeeded.
Chris Moon
Middleton