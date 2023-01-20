Dear Editor: Regarding "Proposed zoning changes may shock Madison homeowners," Paul Fanlund, Jan. 16.
People who have no skin in the game, or coming in without full understanding of the premise of Hill Farms (it's in the deed covenants for over 60 years that the parcels are for single-family residences) are all for change.
Point in fact: The Hill Farms residents really do get to know their neighbors, and with this familiarity, the area has the magical Madison feeling that genuinely attracts people. In a meeting on Jan. 10, Madison planning staff said that there's a dearth of high-income housing (not just low-income housing) in Madison. So I ask, why destroy this neighborhood that could provide such housing for the sake of a few duplexes? It'll be a legal mess pitting neighbor against neighbor.
Alders, don't overlay on historic Hill Farms. It doesn't deserve it.
Clyde Filas-Mortensen
Madison