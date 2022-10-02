Dear Editor: Sen. Ron Johnson promised Wisconsin voters he would only serve two terms in the United States Senate. His time is up. After almost 12 years, he has only been part of the problem.
He has done nothing to address mass shootings in our communities and schools. In fact, he voted against a commonsense bipartisan gun violence prevention bill recently passed by Congress. That isn't being "tough on crime."
Johnson is an election denier. He is unsure President Biden is the duly elected president, even after the official recount added votes to Biden's margin of victory. After perpetuating Trump's "Big Lie," Johnson downplayed the violent attack on our nation's Capitol on Jan. 6 and the resulting deaths of five people and more than 100 seriously injured people, including many police officers. That is far from being "tough on crime."
During the height of COVID, he did nothing to address the death, health issues, re-opening of our public schools and economic challenges facing Wisconsinites. Instead, he spouted ridiculous theories about the epidemic, questioned vaccinations, and hawked unproven medications, hampering medical efforts to deal with the crisis.
It is time for Wisconsin voters to retire Ron Johnson and make him keep his promise as a two-term senator.
Billy Feitlinger
Madison