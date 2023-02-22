Dear Editor: Thanks to Reps. Francesca Hong and Kristina Shelton for their recent expose of ALEC's attacks on environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment criteria.
However, Hong and Shelton missed the immediate predecessor to these anti-ESG efforts: laws punishing boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) against Israel in support of Palestinian human rights.
Such laws have now been passed in at least 35 states, including Wisconsin, and other western countries. Copycat laws targeting other movements — especially against fossil fuels — quickly followed suit.
In a Supreme Court case won by the NAACP over 40 years ago, a constitutional right to economic boycott was established, and so several courts have struck down anti-BDS laws. However, an Arkansas law that was upheld is being appealed to the current Supreme Court, which as in Roe v. Wade willingly abandons precedent in furtherance of its right-wing political agenda.
ALEC played a major role in promoting anti-BDS laws. But in Wisconsin and elsewhere, these laws were also passed at the urging of pro-Israel lobbies like AIPAC in an unholy alliance between right-wing Republicans and a majority of Democrats. The Palestinian cause as usual was an easy target.
Many who knew better stayed silent, forgetting that we are all at risk, as an injury to one quickly becomes an injury to all.
Barb Olson
Madison