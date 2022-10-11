Dear Editor: Defunding the police will not change the current culture. What is needed is psychological pre-screening to prevent anyone from becoming a police officer who is in it to exert power over others or has racist beliefs. Everyone needs to be treated the same.
Another problem is a tendency to shoot to kill instead of to stop or disable. Why not shoot an arm if it's holding a weapon, or a leg when someone is running away? What justifies aiming at the head, or in the back? People don't deserve to die for minor crimes. If you have an arrest warrant, execute it; don't execute the person.
Let the police become a respected part of the community, not feared.
Sally Isige
Madison