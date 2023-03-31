Dear Editor: For years, I have relied on my Medicare Advantage coverage to provide me with high-quality care while keeping costs low. This has been a large part of keeping my physical and financial wellness strong.
That’s why I’m concerned about the news the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has proposed funding cuts to Medicare Advantage. My premiums could be raised, my access to my doctors could be at risk, and the benefits that I — along with over 30 million other seniors and people with disabilities — rely on could be taken away.
As a longtime enrollee of Medicare Advantage, I am continually impressed by the range of benefits the program provides, such as preventative care, eye coverage, fitness benefits like to the YMCA, and many others that keep me healthy, and how the program places real importance on affordability through services like a cap on out-of-pocket costs. This extra level of care makes a world of difference.
I hope Sen. Tammy Baldwin will stand up to CMS and ask President Biden to direct the agency to reconsider these cuts — for myself, and for over 600,000 Wisconsinites who receive better care, better services and better costs through Medicare Advantage than original Medicare.
Laura Welch
Fox Lake