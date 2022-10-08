Dear Editor: UW Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin has emphasized her ability to serve as a “connector” to build bridges. The idea behind that is to reach compromise so that two parties can find common ground and move forward.
Sometimes reaching consensus isn’t an altogether benign process, though. It can be used as a cover to deny justice, keep oppressed groups subjugated and maintain control of the narrative when it needs to be challenged. This is especially an issue between groups of greatly unequal power.
My question for the chancellor is what bridge could she possibly build to connect the group of determined students against Israel’s illegal and brutal occupation of Palestinian land and its horrible treatment of the Palestinian people with others at UW who called the activists who scrawled those simple chalk messages against Zionism — the ideology used to justify those crimes — “antisemitic”?
Diverse voices such as Jimmy Carter, Angela Davis and Noam Chomsky have all denounced Zionism and the uncritical support of Israel. These people are not unlike students who take the same stand for justice for Palestinians. Would Mnookin call any of them antisemites?
Administrators demanded pro-Palestinian students and activists to be educated on the matter. Maybe the chancellor and other UW officials are the ones in need of some more education. They could start by reading a Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International or International Criminal Court report on Israel’s crimes of apartheid and against humanity.
It’s time for all of us to become “ connectors” and connect the dots between the $3.8 billion a year we give Israel and the regular atrocities being committed against Palestinians.
Richard McGowan
Madison