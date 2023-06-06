Dear Editor: Former Gov. Scott Walker, in an opinion piece in the Washington Times, claims government run socialism not market-based capitalism is destroying our way of life. Walker claims we have too much government oversight.
Walker ignores the corporate greed that gouged the American people during the pandemic with prices still running rampant today. His market-based economy with no checks by the government has resulted in huge corporate profits and exorbitant profit margins. Businesses aren’t even hiding the fact that they’re making out like bandits.
The biggest companies set record profits over the past two years. These companies claimed increases in the costs of raw materials and labor led to higher prices. However, profit margins were still at 14% at the end of 2022, well above the 10% level of 2019.
Chipotle acknowledged they raised prices 10% last year, and why not keep going as profits were up 17% for the quarter. Procter & Gamble, Unilever and Nestle sold less during the first quarter compared to a year ago but raised prices 10%.
Those who prefer private greed to public good cry “socialism.” Socialism is Walker’s name for almost anything that helps people. Social Security, Medicare, FDIC, labor unions, libraries and parks are radical socialist institutions when seen with Walker’s eyes.
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn