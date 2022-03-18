Dear Editor: In case you missed it Facebook, Twitter and Spotify have not been immune to the recent negative stock market turbulence.
An investor might think this is the time to buy. Do not. We have them just where we want them. Let's see: less demand=higher supply=lower price=less cash from any issue of stock or stock sales. Stay away until they clean up their act and show ethical, responsible content control.
Think Joe Rogan and Spotify. That alone was enough to elicit commentary from Dave Zweifel of The Capital Times. My main take from that editorial is that we have morphed into a nation where more and more people claim endless rights and freedom's while fewer and fewer accept any responsibility for their actions.
If you believe as I do, then you have the right and responsibility to do something about it. Be a social investor. Clean social media stocks out of your portfolio, or at the very least do not add them in now. What matters to them is the money. Always has. If we reject them, then and only then will they become responsible.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg