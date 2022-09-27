Dear Editor: I hope no Wisconsin voter will be fooled by both Tim Michels' and Ron Johnson's supposed change of mind about how they would vote or sign bills that they previously had said they would not support.
They are both doing what the Supreme Court nominees did when they said that Roe v. Wade was "the law of the land" and that they would not try to change it. Michels and Johnson are hoping that voters will think they have had a change of heart about a woman's right to choose what to do with her own body and health care, and whether or not two people who love each other can legally share a life. Both men disagree with those ideas, and no amount of "I'll sign that bill" or "I'll support that bill" is how they really feel.
I hope Wisconsin voters are smart enough to see through their tactics, and tell them so at the polls in November.
Patricia M. Giesfeldt
Cottage Grove