Dear Editor: The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature is justifiably worried that the coming election to select a new justice for the Wisconsin Supreme Court may result in a tilt away from the current revanchist majority toward a consensus in favor of democracy, fair play and individual rights. So they’re desperately searching for referendum questions to put on the spring ballot to strike fear into the hearts of their easily gulled supporters in hopes of boosting right-wing turnout.
The referenda are purely advisory, of course — no way would Rep. Robin Vos and Sen. Devin LeMahieu actually relinquish their iron grip on public policy in favor of (gasp) letting actual citizens decide anything — and nothing will come of the referendum results themselves. But something vitally important to the right wing most definitely is at stake, namely Wisconsin’s current status as the most gerrymandered state in American history, which is unlikely to survive a dispassionate examination by a truly judicious judiciary.
But come on, guys, don’t just pussyfoot around with ordinary alarmist dog whistles like crime and taxes. Why not go for the gold? Put this one on the ballot: “Do you favor the Democratic plan to legalize eating babies?"
Richard S. Russell
Madison