Dear Editor: Now that Roe v. Wade is not the law of the land and concealed gun carry laws no longer apply, will inflation still be the number one issue in the upcoming election?
Republicans have done their best to blame high gas and other price increases on the Biden administration, with no evidence that was the case. Oil prices are determined in the world market and price pressures on food, automobiles, etc. were caused by the pandemic and a sudden drop and increase in demand, resulting in supply-chain disruptions. Just-in-time inventory operations will soon become obsolete.
Republicans have no answers for the current inflation, but if they get in power again, they will reduce access to health care, limit labor's ability to unionize, put legislative time limits on Social Security and Medicare and increase taxes on the less fortunate. If you don’t believe me, look at what Sen. Rick Scott, Republican of Florida, put forward.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, doesn’t want to advertise their plans but said you will see our policy objectives after we win.
I don’t trust Mitch. Do you?
Paul O'Connell
Madison