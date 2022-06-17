Dear Editor: Standardized tests, such as the SAT and the ACT, help ensure that we increase our global competitiveness. Therefore, we must preserve standardized tests.
There are efforts to abolish standardized tests. In fact, many universities are removing standardized testing requirements for admission. However, I believe that removing standardized testing requirements will hurt students’ education and lead to diminishing competitiveness of American students at the global level.
As someone who was born and raised in Bangladesh, I have seen the intense educational environment that many Asian students experience. The competition and the pressure to succeed academically make the students work hard and be ready for any tests and exams. Many foreign students, before coming to the United States for higher education not only take tests like the SAT but also must take the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL).
Standardized tests do not prevent students from nurturing their unique skills and talents. These tests help ensure a certain degree of uniformity in the college admission process so that basic skills in math and English can be examined.
The United States, as the global leader in the fields of science and technology, as well as in the cultivation of literature and the arts, must maintain its leadership. Doing so would require ensuring a very thorough educational environment that includes standardized testing.
Therefore, we must not abolish standardized testing. Standardized testing must be preserved.
Tawsif Anam
Madison