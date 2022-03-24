Dear Editor: Gas and propane prices are through the roof. As anyone who lives in Wisconsin knows, our winters can see bitterly cold temperatures, and heating our homes isn’t just an expense, but also a matter of survival.
That’s why it’s so important for us all to speak up and let the Wisconsin DNR know that we want a pipeline project in northern Wisconsin to move forward. The Enbridge Line 5 relocation project in Ashland, Bayfield and Iron counties is literally a matter of survival for hundreds of thousands of Wisconsin homeowners. Moving the raw product that is made into gas, diesel and propane, Line 5 is a vital artery of energy for the Midwest.
The project is necessary because a northern Wisconsin tribe has requested a 12-mile section of the pipeline be removed from their reservation. The reroute would accomplish just that while ensuring the vital energy the pipeline moves can continue.
Wisconsin families have been hit hard enough in the wallets, we can’t afford to remove more supply from our energy mix and risk prices going higher. The Wisconsin DNR needs to act urgently to approve the Line 5 reroute project.
Robert Kolb
Dousman