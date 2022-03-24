Dear Editor: La Follette students walked out last week to protest several actions by the Madison Metropolitan School District. These actions by MMSD negatively affect the students' mental health needs and deprive them of a "safe place."
MMSD's actions were: to limit to only afternoon hours for students to access Coach's Crib, a safe space created by Tutankhamun "Coach" Assad; put Assad on administrative leave for a month; told Assad when he returned that he could no longer spend all day in Coach's Crib; put Assad on leave and then suspended him for three days.
Assad said that the suspension was for "not leaving the Crib" to attend a meeting while he was "dealing with two students in deep mental duress."
During their walkout, many La Follette students stressed that they felt they couldn't trust any other adults at the school. They cited reasons such as other adults not understanding minority students' needs; poor interactions with counselors, including a lack of confidentiality; and missed opportunities to act proactively on mental health situations.
MMSD chief of secondary schools Nelson Render told the students, "It should not be one trusted space because what I see is it should be a trusted school community."
It should not be up to Render to say what constitutes trust. The La Follette students have already said, eloquently, what trust is for them. Let's listen to them and act accordingly.
Joan Downs
Madison