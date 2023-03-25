Dear Editor: While the Wisconsin Supreme Court and Madison mayoral races are reason enough to vote in the spring election, I strongly encourage my eastside Madison neighbors to learn more about the candidates running for seats on the Common Council.
As a secretary for my neighborhood association and a one-time interim alder candidate, I cannot stress enough the importance of having a council member that you can contact and who works hard to keep their constituents informed about local services and policy.
In District 3, where I live, both Derek Field and Matt Van Eperen have demonstrated a sound understanding of priority local issues through their contributions to candidate forums and written positions. I have been especially impressed by Derek Field, who has been a very active candidate knocking on doors, attending local meetings, and seeking input from residents. (Disclosure: I helped Derek create a campaign website.)
As a more suburban district with residents that possess a wide range of needs and opinions, it is extremely important for our alder to be dedicated to listening, communication and transparency. These were strengths possessed by former Alder Lindsay Lemmer and it is a tradition continued by Erik Paulson.
In my opinion, Derek Field has demonstrated this commitment to active and thoughtful communication, and has shown true enthusiasm for service.
Robert Beets
Madison