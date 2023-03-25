Dear Editor: "Put your neighbors first." The first time I heard Michelle Ellinger Linley say this, I knew she would make a true champion for the north side and neighbors like me.
She knows we all need safe and healthy communities to work for all of us. She knows we must protect our community's natural resources — our parks and lakes — to provide for our future.
But most importantly, Michelle gets that the north side is first on the agenda, not an afterthought behind other interested parties. As a former union leader, I know what it's like to be up against big money, and I know it is not easy to stand up to that and do the right things. We can count on Michelle to work hard as the north side's advocate and nobody else's.
We need an alder who cares about what is happening in our schools, homes and neighborhoods. Michelle Ellinger Linley will be that alder, and I'm proud to support her for District 18 alder.
Susan McMurray
Madison