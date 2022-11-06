Dear Editor: It was disturbing to learn that the Madison Children's Museum has fired a cognitively disabled man who was a faithful employee for 20 years.
His "crime" was to wear what he thought of as a humorous Halloween costume mocking Nazis, with a Hitler uniform and make-up. Of course no real antisemitic actions or beliefs should ever be tolerated. But this gentleman had no such intent. Very possibly urged on by others, and in the spirit of Halloween, he'd thought of the goofy uniform and ridiculous Hitler face as a harmless parody. What he needed was a gentle and clear explanation from his Children's Museum employers as to why the costume was offensive. That would have sufficed. He did not need to have his job and his pride snatched away.
The Children's Museum needs to seriously reconsider a punishment so extreme.
Margaret Benbow
Madison