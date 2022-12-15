Dear Editor: Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? That classic holiday tradition of waking up to a Christmas morning with a beautiful white blanket of snow across your yard?
This might come as a rude awakening to that dream then. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's data released last year indicates a startling decline in the chances of a white Christmas across the U.S. According to the numbers they crunched, 64% of locations surveyed for the study showed a decrease in probability of a white Christmas over the last 20-plus years.
The usual culprit behind our rapidly changing environmental conditions is to blame: climate change. The better term may be global warming, or the more ominous but more accurate term global heating. The shifting temperature and precipitation patterns play havoc with the probabilities overall, but the trend is clear: Warmer temperatures will leave less snow on the ground for Christmas.
As you ponder gifts to buy and travel plans, remember that what you do now may influence whether your kids or grandkids can have the same warm, fuzzy feelings about a white Christmas as you did when you were a child.
Nathan Dombeck
Janesville