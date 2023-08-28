Dear Editor: He was a boisterous, loud-mouthed braggart. He was a self-promoter, full of himself. He proclaimed himself as "The Greatest." He always made himself the center of attention. He drew crowds of supporters. Trump? Oh no, not Donald Trump.
It was Muhammad Ali.
Unlike Trump, Ali didn't duck opponents. He took on all comers. He went toe to toe with the best in his time: Sonny Liston, Joe Frazier, Big George Foreman, Floyd Patterson, etc.
To quote pro wrestling champ Nature Boy Ric Flair, "In order to BE the best, you have to BEAT the best."
Hard to do if the present-day self-proclaimed "cest" tucks his tail and refuses to even step into the arena.
Roger Johnson
Prairie du Sac