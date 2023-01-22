Dear Editor: Resistance is futile!
That should be Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s campaign slogan. I don’t know if she’s working for the developers, construction companies, and Realtors Associations, but she may as well be. Former Mayor Paul Soglin promised downtown businesses that things would be so much better downtown after they redesigned the Square and State Street corridors. The actual result was that the Capitol Square was closed for over two years, killing the business for the stores that remained and driving them out of business.
State Street was no different. Stores along State Street remain vacant to this day or switch renters regularly. Both rents and taxes on State Street are higher than most businesses can afford or will pay. To make matters worse, the last two city administrations have green-lighted numerous construction projects around the central city, which eliminated affordable housing for poorer or middle-income citizens. Not to mention the air, noise and light pollution resulting from these projects.
Madison used to have a nice skyline when viewed from John Nolan Drive or the southern shores of Lake Monona. Now concrete and glass monstrosities block the view of the Capitol. The city can’t or won’t properly police the driving population as it exist now, but the mayor continues to push for more housing, which the indigenous population can’t afford and the new busing plan will result in even more disruption and noise for those who live along the proposed routes.
Now it’s dawned on the mayor that more retail is needed downtown and in the inner city, and workers for retail and restaurant positions. The housing workers and students could afford have been torn down and they’re priced out of the condos and apartments that took their place.
The mayor has shown a real disregard for the voters who elected her.
Paul Mickey
Madison