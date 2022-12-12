Dear Editor: Madison needs to get on the passenger rail map. And a corridor between Madison and Chicago should be developed.
Currently, Metra's UPNW rail makes it as far as Harvard, but that rail exists as far as Janesville, and upgrading to Evansville and Madison are possible. Stations downtown and at the Dane County airport would be a start.
Illinois would need to build a 200-foot crossover between UPNW and CN Soo Line near Des Plaines to access O'Hare airport. Wisconsin would need to rebuild rail storage tracks between Camp Douglas and Wyeville.
This would be a precursor to a train running to Eau Claire and Minneapolis that could make a five-hour trip from O'Hare to Minneapolis possible.
Milwaukee is well served by Hiawatha, but I question how much ridership there is between Madison and Milwaukee. No rail really exists and I wonder how many riders are going to drive to a train station, then take a train — then do what to get to their final destination? Rent a car? Take a bus or Uber? Easier, faster, cheaper to just drive.
Fred Cappeller
Chicago