Dear Editor: Two important perspectives have been missing from the recent articles and editorials about “mayhem” at the Dane County zoo: that of management, evidently for legal reasons, and, surprisingly, that of zoo visitors. I would like to add my own “frequent visitor voice” to the controversy.
My partner and I have visited the zoo every day for over two years. There is a startling disconnect between what we encounter there and what your stories might lead readers to imagine. Here is our own experience: Upon entering, we are greeted by a volunteer who is cheerful, no matter what the weather or the current headlines about the zoo’s travails. We stroll through the nicely maintained grounds, admiring the grand old trees in all seasons, and we visit the animals (on a first name basis with Eddie the giraffe!) Staff members are always happy to answer our questions about animal habitats and behaviors and to share the animals in their care with the public.
Best of all, we observe the children, their caretakers, and others who are clearly enjoying their experiences at the zoo, excited to see the otters playing and hear the lions roaring.
And it’s not only a welcoming environment, fun, interesting, educational; it’s all free — for everyone!
Reading the headlines of your stories and of those in the Wisconsin State Journal — headlines which feature words like “toxic,” “hostile,” “mess” — one might well imagine that uncaged tigers are chasing toddlers around the park.
While we cannot defend anything that may be going on behind the scenes — knowing nothing of it except what we read in newspaper accounts — we can only say from 800 firsthand experiences: It hasn’t seemed to affect the appearance, the operation and the very spirit of the place, nor the number of visitors.
Jen Roth
Madison