Dear Editor: University of Wisconsin System tuition has been frozen since 2013, and the Badgers United website stated it’s the “longest-running and most-restrictive tuition freeze in the nation.”
A tuition freeze indicates that there will be zero increases in tuition costs for a set period. To keep the tuition frozen, the Wisconsin Legislature has to renew the tuition freeze every two years.
The University of Wisconsin System's Office of Budget & Planning shows that UW-Oshkosh tuition cost has been $3,211 since the initial freeze in 2013. Yet, despite this fact, students have still seen the total cost of attending UWO rise.
One way the university has been raising the cost is through segregated fees. In the past five years, the cost of UWO’s segregated fees has increased by $146 per student each year. According to Student and Financial Services at UW-Oshkosh, each undergraduate student already pays $1,311 per year in segregated fees.
Inevitably with rising inflation rates, the Wisconsin Legislature cannot freeze tuition costs forever. So what can we expect after the freeze ends on tuition rates at UW-Oshkosh?
Using a simple Consumer Price Index (CPI) calculation, we can determine the real value of tuition today. Taking tuition rates from 2013 and calculating CPI, our answer is $4,073. This number is a reasonable estimate of the cost of tuition without a freeze. If a tuition freeze is vetoed, we can estimate tuition to increase by about $1,724 per year.
Overall, rising tuition rates are not expected in the near future but are something to think about while pursuing higher education in Wisconsin.
Jordyn Henrich
Merrill