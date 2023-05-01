Letters logo

Dear Editor: It was with great appreciation that I read about Gordon and Gail Derzon ("Gordon Derzon — A crucial Madison leader for 50 years," April 28) whom I met when Gordon encouraged me to become a board member of Access Community Health Centers.

I was already a champion of the organization, having experienced the great care my son Alan receives. When Alan needed a health care home, I found Access and Dr. Ken Loving. Gordon and Gail's unwavering support for Access and other organizations is undeniable, but additionally, on a personal level I have found friendship, and when I became president of the Access board, I recognized how Gordon's leadership laid the foundation for the success of this excellent health care home.

The Madison community is a much better place because of Gordon and Gail.

Betty Banks

Madison

