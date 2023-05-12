Dear Editor: I was so pleased to see the tribute to Gordon Derzon ("Gordon Derzon — A crucial Madison leader for 50 years," April 28).
I had the pleasure to serve under Derzon's leadership at UW Hospital when I was a food service supervisor during the 1980s. There are so many stories that reflect his quiet, thoughtful, unassuming leadership. My favorite relates to a day in December (I think it was 1985). Madison was experiencing a horrific snowstorm. Most of the food service employees that started shifts before 11 a.m. made it in, but the entire afternoon and evening crews simply could not get to work.
Regardless, we still needed to prepare and deliver meals to the 300 or so patients that were in the hospital and keep the cafeteria open for hospital employees. In the production kitchen, we were all working as hard as we could to keep up. At one point I looked up and there stood Derzon in the doorway near the loading dock. He looked at me as said: "Monica, what do you need?" I said, "I need people to work in the dish room (i.e., do dishes)."
Within minutes there were two men from the superintendent's office in the dish room. They took off their suit coats, rolled up their white shirt sleeves, tucked their ties into their shirt pockets and worked side-by-side with the food service workers until we were caught up.
Those of us that work in food service know that our work is important to the mission of patient care. For Derzon to recognize that value and provide support, on a day that had to have been exceptionally challenging, was simply priceless and worked wonders for employee morale.
Derzon embraces the true spirit of leadership and is most deserving of your tribute.
Monica Theis
Middleton