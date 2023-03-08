Dear Editor: I'm supporting Derek Field for Madison alder in District 3.
I live in District 3, and I have been very impressed with Derek's strong understanding of issues facing our neighborhoods in the district. I am also impressed with his knowledge and steadfast support on labor issues. It is no wonder he has earned the endorsement of AFSCME, the Building Trades Council and the South Central Federation of Labor.
Derek is the best choice for District 3. Vote for him on April 4 (or vote early).
Gretchen Lowe
Madison