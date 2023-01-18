Dear Editor: A major problem with increasing housing density in historic neighborhoods is parking.
I understand that easy access to bus transportation would make it easier for folks to travel to work or recreation around the city, but most people still want a car to go to the grocery store or travel.
I live in the SASY neighborhood. During the evening almost every street parking spot is occupied. Street sweeping and snow removal regulations make parking extremely difficult. We can’t handle many more cars.
Carol Martell
Madison