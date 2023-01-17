Dear Editor: How does density impact the health of a community?
This question is important because the built environment impacts health in subtle ways. I offer three reasons to support the TOD proposal coming before the City Council on Tuesday. First, lack of housing units in a market is strongly associated with homelessness. As a physician, I have seen how unstable housing impacts people’s health. Madison was third in the nation for rental demand relative to supply in the fourth quarter of 2022. We must keep building units to meet this demand and moderate rising housing costs — and the inevitable subsequent increase in homeless.
Second, more people walking, biking and using public transit will lead to better individual health for those living near public transportation. People who walk to work are healthier and happier than those who don’t. Community health could be enhanced with more housing options near the BRT.
Finally, higher density around transit decreases traffic, has a positive impact on community climate emissions and leads to better health from lower levels of greenhouse gases, noise pollution and less congestion for those who drive to work.
Overall, we have several strong health-based reasons to support the TOD proposal before the City Council. I strongly encourage its support based on the degree of positive impact it would likely produce for the community health.
David Deemer
Madison