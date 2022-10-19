Dear Editor: In case you haven't been paying attention, the Republican ads for any campaign include preying on your fears. They claim they will do something about crime. But have they done anything about it in the last 20 years when they've been in power of the state and federal legislatures? No. Because they get money from the NRA and gun manufacturers.
It would be better to look at the legislation passed by the parties. The Democrats have given us health care. They are trying to improve education after the Republicans unfunded public schools and spent our state education funds on private schools for their elite children. And, at the federal level, Dems want to save Medicare and Social Security.
The Republicans, on the other hand, have given a tax break to the rich and corporations, destroyed our democracy with unlimited spending and threatened to cut Medicare and Social Security.
Who are you voting for? The Republican rich and elite, or the Democrats, the party of the rest of us.
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville