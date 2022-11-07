Dear Editor: Bernie Sanders has been touring to warn us about the Republicans winning the midterms. Last Friday at the Orpheum in Madison, Bernie gave his stump speech, the same one he has been doing since 2016. He is right on many issues: staggering inequality, corporate greed causing inflation, and the very real fear that fascists could take over in the U.S.
But what Bernie doesn’t focus enough on, and what Democrats outright ignore, is how Democratic lawmakers are accomplices in our drift to fascism. The refusal of Democrats to pass legislation that would improve the lives of everyday Americans delivers voters to Republicans.
Ignore their convenient foil, the Manchins or Sinemas of the party. The routine has gotten old.
Democrats have done nothing with their majority toward passing a livable wage, a decade after the Fight for 15 began. They haven’t moved on enshrining voting rights, or passing the PRO act. They do things like “float” a windfall profits tax on the oil industry to relieve consumers some on gas prices. These things take time, we are told.
But sending Ukraine billions? That happens instantly. Or doubling down on fossil fuels and ignoring the science of the climate catastrophe. Not a problem. When have you ever seen the Dems show the same urgency toward universal health care?
The fascist Republican Party is a threat to the survival of this country and our planet. Abandon your corporate paymasters Dems. You make it too easy for Ron Johnson and Trump.
Richard McGowan
Madison