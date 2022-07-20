Dear Editor: As of now, despite the Congressional Jan. 6 hearings, the current Democratic administration has failed at every level in facing this ongoing Republican insurgency. As our democratic norms are eroding daily in America today, one must wonder if our nation can survive. There's not one country in history that has a former leader who has led an insurrection against their government and still isn't incarcerated almost two years after the attempt.
The Jan. 6 committee admits they aren't even aware of how Merrick Garland's DOJ will proceed in the indictments of the leadership of the insurrection, including former President Trump. According to a number of sources, Trump is now telling his inner circle he must run and win again to avoid criminal charges. The Jan. 6 committee continues to interview witnesses that the DOJ hasn't, even though the DOJ has more resources and staff than the committee.
The current Democratic administration has failed to protect this country. The Democrats message is to go vote. Well they did just that in the last election. And we still have a failure to protect voting rights, a failure to pass police reform bills, a failure to pass meaningful gun laws, a failure to codify women’s reproductive rights and a failure to make a clear policy on immigration.
Blame it on DINOs like Democratic Sens. Sinema and Manchin, blame it on President Biden's lack of urgency, blame it on the Democrats' refusal to expand the SCOTUS and its refusal to entertain filibuster carve outs.
Whatever the reason, this midterm election and the forthcoming presidential election in 2024 coupled with the massive voting restriction laws that red states have added since the last election may very well spell doom for the Democrats no matter how they vote.
Alan Ginsberg
Madison