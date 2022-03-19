Dear Editor: I have been receiving regular emails from Wisconsin Democrats full of scaremongering about Sen. Ron Johnson wanting to repeal the Affordable Care Act, but there is still a deafening silence from Democrats about actually making health care a human right.
Fretting about the ACA, which has not been repealed, despite Republican pledges to do so the last 12 years, rings pretty hollow when more than 30 million people remain uninsured, tens of millions more have health insurance that is too expensive to even use, and medical debt remains the leading cause of bankruptcy — all under the ACA.
A year has come and gone now since HR 1976, the Medicare for All bill, was reintroduced to the House of Representatives, and what have Democrats done to advance it? They gained a few more co-sponsors but have not debated or discussed the bill in any committee, not even once. Even among the so-called progressives, the advocacy has been anemic during Biden’s term. Democratic leaders said nothing when Biden reneged on his promised public option and embraced subsidized for-profit health insurance plans as the cornerstone of his health policy.
In the U.S Senate race, Tom Nelson is the only candidate still running who is emphatically supporting Medicare for All as part of his platform. For this physician that cares about having a humane health care system, the charade is over.
Politicians: If you care about fixing our uniquely predatory health care system, support and champion Medicare for All. Fundraising off of fears about ACA without addressing the root of the problem is cynical political football. We do not have time for any more games when corporate for-profit health care is making us sicker and poorer.
Richard McGowan
Madison