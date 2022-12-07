Dear Editor: I’m outraged that President Biden imposed an unjust settlement on railroad workers.
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan deserves praise for bucking the Democratic establishment, supporting the workers and voting no. Only 15 senators joined him, including Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren (but not Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin). Also voting no were several right-wing Republicans, including Marco Rubio, to burnish his pro-labor image to run for president. The episode again shows workers have no reason to trust or support Democrats.
Rather that holding out for a better bill, Democrats made the hollow gesture of supporting a separate sick leave bill bound to fail. Even that called for only half the sick days workers sought.
Baldwin should use her Transportation Committee post to investigate owners’ mismanagement of our rail system. While making record profits, rail CEOs laid off a third of the workforce over the last seven years, causing the remaining workers to cover the work. Rail leaders’ inaction has allowed the tracks to fall into disrepair, increasing the danger of hazardous spills and other railroad accidents.
Baldwin and her colleagues must aggressively regulate the rails and not cave into rail bosses’ greed. Finally we should consider public ownership the railroads. Clearly greedy profit-driven railroads companies have failed. This vital industry should be run for the good of the workers, its customers and the general public. This is not a radical idea: 10 countries nationalized their rails long ago, among them, Canada, France and Germany.
Harry Richardson
Madison