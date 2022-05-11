Letters logo

Dear Editor: In the 1960s, when America thought she was in the midst of a democratic revolution due to all the free sex and inspired music, the opposite was really happening. One sign of the times is found in a lyric written by Sam Cooke, “Don’t know much about history, don’t know much biology ... but I do know that if you love me too, what a wonderful world it would be.”

Sam Cook was shot and killed at age 33 in the midst of a spectacular rise in crime and violence in America. Such a trend is one of the surest indicators of the decline of democracy into a distinctly un-wonderful world. Lack of attention to history is another one.

Today's debate pitting a woman's control over her own body versus a fetus' right to live is not the crux of democracy. How the issue is solved is the crux.

It’s time for ordinary folks and big-shot leaders to get familiar with the Constitution before there’s no democracy left to sing about.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah 

