Dear Editor: This fall’s elections in August and November will have Democracy on the ballot. The 2020 presidential election results saw Trump gain in voter support from the 2016 election. In spite of Trump’s increased votes, state and local Republican candidates on the same ballot outperformed the former president in Wisconsin and other battleground states.
Trump directed his Vice President Mike Pence to not certify the Electoral College victory of President-elect Joe Biden. He claimed election fraud even though every challenge to the vote results found no evidence of a stolen election.
On Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters stormed the Capitol to stop the congressional proceedings that certified Biden as the duly elected president. When the insurrection failed Wisconsin Republicans and submitted fake electors in a last ditch effort to save Trump’s presidency.
Republican states have begun a coordinated effort to pass hundreds of bills that would make it harder for millions of Americans to vote. The ballot upon which you will vote this fall has candidates proposing a political party be placed in charge of who gets to vote, how and where voting occurs and who is allowed to count the votes.
Use your vote to deny political power to those who do not want Democracy and free and fair elections in Wisconsin.
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn